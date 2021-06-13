CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mini Type Garbage Truck Market Report by types, applications, players and regions , Gross, market share, CAGR ,Outlook 2026

By Presley Michelle
 2021-06-13

The “Global Mini Type Garbage Truck Market 2021“report shields a thorough investigation towards the competitive profile encompassing the market stake along with company outline of the major contributors functioning in the global Mini Type Garbage Truck market. The market report offers a comprehensive summarization of product description, Mini Type Garbage Truck...

The Motley Fool

This Stock Has Doubled in a Year, and It Is About to Fly Higher

The IoT business has been a key catalyst for Synaptics. Recent design wins indicate that the company's revenue could keep growing. With a relatively cheap valuation, investors should consider buying now. Shares of Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) have rewarded investors handsomely over the past year. The company's shift from the commoditized...
STOCKS
The Heartland Institute

Main Study Used by FDA to Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Found No Significant Effect on the Risk of Death

Buried 23 pages into the FDA’s approval summary for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is data that cuts to the core of the vaccination debate. Presented in a place and manner where it has been almost completely overlooked until now, the data reveals the number of deaths among people who received the C-19 vaccine and people who received a placebo in Pfizer’s largest clinical trial.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

As the Global Supply Chain Falters, Restaurant Costs Are Soaring

What the Kwasi Moses’s meme lacked in visual flair, it made up for in impact. Last week the California-based chef shared on his Instagram a straightforward list of ingredients and supplies, comparing what they cost a year ago against today: The price of fryer oil had more than doubled since 2020. The cost of takeout boxes had increased by nearly four times. And a case of chicken wings had spiked 388 percent. The post struck a nerve. Soon, the food corner of Instagram was inundated with chefs and restaurateurs reposting this simple image on their feeds and in their stories to...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Novavax files for provisional approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Australia

Novavax Inc. said Friday it has filed for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Australia. "The company's application to the TGA marks the first complete application for provisional approval of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in Australia," the company said in a statement. The move comes just days after Novavax filed for approval of the vaccine in the U.K. with the completion of a rolling submission to the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. The submission was based on late-stage data from about 45,000 patients that the company said showed high efficacy and well-tolerated safety, including against variants of Covid-19. The company is planning to submit filings to other regulators in key markets, including Europe, Canada, New Zealand and the World Health Organization, as well as other markets around the world. In the U.S., Novavax expects to submit the complete package to the FDA by year-end. Shares were down 0.7% premarket, but have gained 35% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

Overstock CEO on Q3 Earnings Beat, Weathering Supply Chain Constraints

Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the company's Q3 earnings beat. While supply chain issues have plagued businesses across industries, Johnson noted that the company largely avoided constraints by not pressuring suppliers to fill Overstock's own distribution centers, encouraging them to use their own. "We have a higher in-stock percentage today than we did a year ago. Not quite as high as we did pre-pandemic but better than it was last year at this time," he said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Hertz swings back to profit in Q3 as leisure travel recovers

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. , which emerged from bankruptcy in July, said Thursday it had net income of $571 million, or $1.13 a share, in the third quarter, after a loss of $222 million, or $1.42 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue doubled to $2.226 billion from $1.268 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 85 cents and revenue of $2.225 billion. The revenue number reflects "the continued rebound in leisure travel and tight fleet inventory as Hertz executes against its strategic roadmap," the rental car company said in a statement. "While volume continued to be lower...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

