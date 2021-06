If you’re in the market for a new crossover or SUV, it can be hard to determine which vehicle is the right fit for your family. Finding a vehicle that can accommodate the kids plus all the accessories that come with them (strollers, sports equipment, papier-mâché volcanos, etc.), can be a daunting task. On top of being functional, it still needs to be safe, look good, and be a good value. If you’re not sure where to start, we have been driving the latest crossovers and SUVs and selected our top pick in each category.