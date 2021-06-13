Gas Explosion In Central China Kills At Least 12

BEIJING (Reuters) – The number of people killed in a gas pipeline explosion in central China on Sunday has risen to 25, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday. The death toll from the blast in the city of Shiyan, in Hubei province, had stood at 12 on Sunday evening but another 13 victims without vital signs were found as of 1230 local time (0430 GMT) on Monday, CCTV cited an official from Hubei’s emergency management department as saying at a press conference.