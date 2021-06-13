Cancel
Public Safety

Gas Explosion In Central China Kills At Least 12

KPCW
 9 days ago

Rescue efforts are still ongoing. Officials have not provided information on the cause of the explosion that took place in the Hubei province city of Shiyan.

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

