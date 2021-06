TABOR — Since starting this tour of the South Central League, one of two games that kept showing up as a ‘must-see’ is the Czech Days game in Tabor. The annual Czech Days baseball game between Tabor and Lesterville kicked off Czech Days 2021 Thursday, and there was no shortage of excitement. There were a lot of people telling me if I was going to do this tour, I would be doing it wrong if I missed Thursday night’s festivities and they were right.