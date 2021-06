U.S. Sen. Todd Young was feeling it at the Kosciusko County Republican Lincoln Dinner, so much so that he coaxed the crowd into doing a stadium-style wave. “I’m in front of, what I perceive to be, the most motivated, the most energized, the most fired-up group of Republicans I’ve visited with since this COVID pandemic descended upon our country. Folks, we are fired up!” the Warsaw Times-Union quoted the senator.