Christian Eriksen was “in a good mood” in a Copenhagen hospital as doctors seek answers for why his heart stopped Saturday in Denmark’s Euro 2020 game. “We spoke this morning [Sunday]. He joked, he was in a good mood,” his agent, Martin Schoots, told Gazetta dello Sport in Italy, where Eriksen plays for Inter Milan. “I found him fine. We all want to understand what happened to him, he wants to do it too: the doctors are carrying out in-depth examinations, it will take time.