North Carolina city approves multi-million dollar reparations plan, marks ‘Juneteenth’ as city holiday
Asheville, the western North Carolina city known as “The Portland of the South,” officially approved a multi-million dollar reparations plan this week. Last June, the Asheville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to address slavery and racial discrimination by distributing reparations to black residents. The plan does not “mandate direct payments,” but instead directs the city to invest money in areas of the city where black residents “face disparities,” USA Today reported.patriotdailypress.org