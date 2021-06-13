Jack Garratt ‘finds catharsis’ through his music

Meandering through Hamilton’s Root Glen with nothing but a pair of headphones and a phone, you find yourself on a journey through the intertwining of music and nature. The students of Music 270, under the direction of Visiting Professor of Music David Bird, each have composed a short musical piece designed to be listened to at several locations along the red shale paths. Accessible on any device through the Echo app is a map for listeners to chart their course through the various “zones” of music. As one walks along, they are enveloped in a series of soundscapes, from soothing classical jazz to a foreboding sense of horror. Although the journey is varied in this way, the class collectively agreed that the experience was nothing short of “ethereal.”

CLINTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO