Hopkinton and Derryfield had to wait two years for their championship rematch, so an hour-long storm delay during the game itself wasn’t going to dampen their spirits. Hopkinton was in the middle of a comeback and trailed by just a goal in Tuesday’s Division III girls’ lacrosse final when lightning suspended the action with 4:21 left on the clock. The delay didn’t halt the Hawks’ rally, and freshman Katie Brown scored the game-tying goal just 23 seconds after play resumed. But Derryfield wouldn’t be denied, and the Cougars scored the game winner with 1:31 to play to pull out a 12-11 win.