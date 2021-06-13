Cancel
Texas State

Applicant for chief's job also in Texas pot

By Byron Tate
Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lone candidate for Pine Bluff police chief has also apparently applied for the top cop job with the Austin, Texas Police Department. According to an article in the Austin American-Statesman, Robert Jones, who is arriving in Pine Bluff today for a three-day visit to be shown around town and interviewed for the Pine Bluff position, is one of more than two dozen candidates for police chief in Austin. Jones is the current police chief in Kingsland, Ga., where he has worked for almost two years.

