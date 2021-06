MLS# 2389520

CHICAGO — This story of happenstance involves a 101-year-old Chicago sausage maker, an 84-year-old local Italian deli and Home Depot. It’s a story that could take place only in Chicago, and it’s the kind of story that makes me love this city, somehow, even more. Sure, there’s the sting of February cold and as much corruption as there are pinstripes on Ald. Edward Burke’s suits. But as a kid from a very small town, I find myself forever fixated on things that native Chicagoans take for granted.