On the lawns of the WTA Birmingham 2021, Ons Jabeur managed to break the title curse on the WTA Tour. The Tunisian tennis player, never beyond the second round on the grass-courts of Wimbledon, after a tournament stained only by the tie break of the third set with the very talented Leylah Fernandez, gets rid of Daria Kasatkina in the final with a fantastic 7-5 6-3.