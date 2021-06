Following an excellent performance in Game 2, Sixers center Joel Embiid reminded everyone after the game that Philadelphia had accomplished very little, with most of the work still there to be done. A Friday night victory in Atlanta later, the Sixers are two games away from a Conference Finals appearance, having flipped the series with a number of tweaks to their strategy on both ends of the floor. The best counterpunch Atlanta had to offer in Game 3 proved ineffective at stopping Philly's best players or making the game close for most of the night.