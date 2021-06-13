Three-Alarm Fire At Recycling Facility Contained

OAKLAND (BCN) Nearly 60 Oakland firefighters remain on scene Saturday afternoon at a three-alarm fire at a recycling facility in west Oakland adjacent to Interstate 880. On the fire department's Twitter account, fire officials said the firefighters, from 19 Oakland fire units, have contained the fire at the California Waste Solutions recycling facility at 1820 10th St., near Pine Street. Crews continue to put water on the recycling materials stacked inside the facility and on the recycling pile in the yard, where the fire continues to burn.