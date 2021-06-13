Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Three-Alarm Fire At Recycling Facility Contained

By Bay City News Service
SFGate
 11 days ago

OAKLAND (BCN) Nearly 60 Oakland firefighters remain on scene Saturday afternoon at a three-alarm fire at a recycling facility in west Oakland adjacent to Interstate 880. On the fire department's Twitter account, fire officials said the firefighters, from 19 Oakland fire units, have contained the fire at the California Waste Solutions recycling facility at 1820 10th St., near Pine Street. Crews continue to put water on the recycling materials stacked inside the facility and on the recycling pile in the yard, where the fire continues to burn.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Oakland#Bay City News Inc#Reuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.