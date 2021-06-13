Cancel
Real Estate

Alexandria Virginia Properties in 22312 about $800,000

By Christopher Downey
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for the newest listings in Alexandria Virginia. Contact me today. I can help get you started with your property search. No more searching for the newest listings of Alexandria properties. We have them all right here for you. Updated throughout the day for your convenience. Check back often. You can’t go wrong with the 22312 zip code of Alexandria Virginia. Enjoy all these listings in Alexandria Virginia for around $800,000.

Real Estate
Real Estatechris-downey.com

Alexandria VA Homes

For information on the latest Alexandria VA listings, contact me today. These Alexandria homes are updated frequently during the day, so check back often. Make me the real estate professional in your corner. I provide the very best support in the Alexandria VA real estate market. Feel free to contact me anytime for information about listings in the Alexandria VA area.
Virginia Statechris-downey.com

Homes situated in Arlington Virginia 22205 for about $600,000

I have the newest listings directly from the MLS. Contact me to see one of these properties. These Arlington homes are updated frequently during the day, so check back often. Buying or renting your new homes in Arlington 22205 is a great choice. All of these homes in Arlington Virginia are around $600,000.
shoppingcenterbusiness.com

Avison Young Brokers Sale of Retail Center in Alexandria, Virginia for $14 Million

Alexandria, Va. — Avison Young’s Capital Markets Group has brokered the sale of a retail center in Alexandria. A private buyer purchased 6001 Kingstowne Village Parkway from The Halle Cos. for $14.2 million. The center is fully leased to ALDI, La-Z-Boy furniture and a newly opened Ashley Furniture HomeStore. Jonathan Hipp, Richard Murphy, Chip Ryan and Matt Weber of Avison Young represented the seller in the transaction.
Washington StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Washington

Washington is a state in the Pacific Northwest area of the United States, formally known as the State of Washington. The state was formed from the western portion of the Washington Territory, which was surrendered by the British Empire in 1846 in line with the Oregon Treaty in the resolution of the Oregon border dispute. It was named after George Washington, the first president of the United States. The state was added to the Union as the 42nd state in 1889, and is surrounded on the west by the Pacific Ocean, on the south by Oregon, on the east by Idaho, and on the north by the Canadian province of British Columbia.
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

Plans for revitalization in downtown Alexandria

Focused on the kids! La Shawn Augustine previews the upcoming Cabrini Farmers Market. Will Avants previews the Cenla Christian Home School Association Kick Off & Book Sale. Missy Smoot has details on the Alexandria Mall Job Fair. VOD Recordings. Courtney Paige. Updated: 58 minutes ago. The city of Pineville is...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia launches website to answer questions about cannabis

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Gentry Locke Consulting Release) - The state of Virginia has launched cannabis.virginia.gov, a website for Virginians to keep updated on changes and deadlines for Virginia’s new cannabis law going into effect July 1. From license preferences and loan programs for social equity applicants, to sealing past marijuana-related criminal...
Real Estatenerej.com

MassDevelopment places $800,000 for Eagle Mill Redevelopment

Lee, MA MassDevelopment has provided an $800,000 loan to Eagle Mill Redevelopment, LLC, which is using proceeds to redevelop the former Eagle Mill and surrounding parcels into a mixed-use complex featuring 128 residential housing units and 14,000 s/f of retail and office space. The developer used loan proceeds and additional financing from Adams Community Bank to buy 10 adjacent properties that will be combined and subdivided into six separate parcels for future redevelopment. Construction on the project, which is expected to cost a total of $55 million, is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021 with its first phase completed within 14-18 months.
Politicsdawsoncountyjournal.com

$800,000 of Mystery Money Shaped the Virginia AG Race in the Final Weeks

In the lead-up to this year’s state primaries in Virginia, two dueling figures have taken center stage: the state’s influential energy company and a clean energy PAC that aims to undercut its influence. Both groups have poured nearly $6 million dollars combined into rival Democratic primary candidates for state and...