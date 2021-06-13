10 of the best lesser-known walking trails in the UK

Perhaps more than ever before, people are discovering the mental health benefits of meditation and mindfulness. Chart-topping apps like Headspace and Calm are at the vanguard of a multimillion-pound industry, while online classes in meditation and yoga have soared in popularity during the global lockdowns of the last year. Nothing beats immersing yourself in a residential retreat though, and whether you’re interested in delving into the millennia-old wisdom of Buddhist teaching or prefer a strictly secular approach, there is a range of options available to you.Though schedules are regularly changing in line with the shifting restrictions around Covid-19, the retreats...