Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

10 of the best lesser-known walking trails in the UK

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenwich Meridian Trail, East Sussex to east Yorkshire. The Greenwich Meridian Trail isn’t just a walk, it’s a hemisphere-straddling adventure. It follows the course of zero-degrees longitude from the Meridian Monument in Peacehaven, East Sussex, to Sand le Mere in East Yorkshire (where a meridian marker was placed in 1999 but, such is the rampant rate of coastal erosion, fell down in 2003). While dedicated to the historic navigational line, the trail wiggles to take in the most attractive countryside, slicing through the South Downs, North Downs, Greenwich, Epping Forest, the Lea Valley, rural Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, the Fens, the Lincolnshire Wolds and the Humber estuary.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boudicca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wales#Gov Uk#Central Scotland#Uk#Sand Le Mere#Epping Forest#Fens#Scottish#Viking#Anglo#Romans#Great Langdale#Langstrath#Skiddaw#Langdale To Caldbeck#Gpx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Related
Lifestyleworldcapitaltimes.com

10 of the best walkers’ inns in the UK

Famously one of the early focal points in the birth of mountaineering, the Wasdale Head was a base for the first English alpinists from the early 1800s. - Advertisement - Many luminaries of the climbing world have visited since, and itsRitson’s Bar and Residents’ Bar remain legendary climbers’ meeting points. It was here, too, that the Lake District Ski Club was founded in 1936, when a local climber, Molly FitzGibbon, marched into the bar and announced that she was starting one.
Lifestylemoneyweek.com

Five of the UK’s best beaches

Luskentyre beach (above), on Harris in the Outer Hebrides, is one of the island’s “show-stoppers”, says Hugh Morris in The Sunday Telegraph. The beach makes “a vast ‘V’ shape as the sea infringes the land, cutting channels and streams that ebb and flow with the tides. It is wide, sweeping, golden and empty”. It’s enough to make one feel like Tom Hanks’ character in the film Cast Away, stranded as he was on a tropical island. “Luskentyre’s waters shimmer between blue and silver as the shallows rise and fall, with only gentle waves breaking the silence. I wandered for hours and barely covered half the shore.”
Petspetspyjamas.com

The Best London Dog Walks This Summer

Embrace summer in the city with your best furry friend in tow. London parks are simply bursting with colour at this time of year, with flower-filled beds and leafy trees in abundance, plenty of lovely river walks, and a scattering of charming dog-friendly pubs and cafes along the way. We’ve...
Worldtravelawaits.com

7 Lesser-Known Dublin Beaches You Need To Visit

A port city, Dublin may be known for its cruise ship and ferry connections for traveler’s comings and goings, but its beaches are often overlooked, even by the locals. But 2 miles from the center city, you can spend the day walking the sea wall or sitting on a sandy beach at Sandymount and be reminded of Dublin’s surprising nature.
Petscountryliving.com

50 best dog walks in the UK, all on a helpful interactive map

From a stroll in your local park to a hike up the hills, Millets has revealed the 50 best dog-friendly walks in England, Scotland and Wales. Time to pack your picnic and head out on an adventure... "We've provided a map of routes for some of the UK's best dog...
FitnessPosted by
The Independent

The best meditation and mindfulness retreats in the UK

Perhaps more than ever before, people are discovering the mental health benefits of meditation and mindfulness. Chart-topping apps like Headspace and Calm are at the vanguard of a multimillion-pound industry, while online classes in meditation and yoga have soared in popularity during the global lockdowns of the last year. Nothing beats immersing yourself in a residential retreat though, and whether you’re interested in delving into the millennia-old wisdom of Buddhist teaching or prefer a strictly secular approach, there is a range of options available to you.Though schedules are regularly changing in line with the shifting restrictions around Covid-19, the retreats...
LifestyleThe Guardian

Happy holiday memories of Portrush: the world feels expansive here

The kids are stripped to their undies and on a continuous loop ferrying water from the rock pools to the beach. They top out castles built with buckets and spades bought hastily at the seaside shop. Parents have been caught on the hop by the outbreak of high summer in April and are sitting shielding their eyes from the white-sand glare next to a pile of discarded coats, hats, gloves and jumpers. This is Portrush on the Antrim coast in Northern Ireland, where even in summer the average high is a breezy 19C and shapeshifting clouds offer more shade than light.
Travelbradtguides.com

Yorkshire Dales (Slow Travel)

Special offer: Enjoy 10% off this title - exclusively on bradtguides.com!. This new, thoroughly updated edition of Yorkshire Dales, part of Bradt’s series of distinctive ‘Slow’ guides to local UK regions, remains the most comprehensive guide to the area and covers the whole of the recently extended Yorkshire Dales National Park and Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty as well as some ‘slow’ and historic towns and villages just outside the boundaries.
LifestyleTelegraph

8 superb spa hotels that teens and young adults will love

Just outside my hotel Piccadilly Circus is roaring with energy, but my 19-year-old niece and I have sunk into cloud-soft loungers in a scented subterranean world of the Akasha Holistic Wellbeing Centre, one of the capital’s very finest spas in the basement of Hotel Café Royal. We have already unwound...
Lifestylehistoryhit.com

Walmer Castle & Gardens

Originally built during the reign of Henry VIII as a response to the perceived threat of invasion from Europe, Walmer Castle & Gardens have stood on the Kentish coastline for nearly 500 years. Today, English Heritage manage the gardens as a visitors attraction, with the castle being protected under UK law as a scheduled monument, with the surrounding gardens being grade II listed.
Restaurantsworldcapitaltimes.com

10 of the UK’s best beach cafes and bars, chosen by readers

The coastal path between Eyemouth and Saint Abbs is littered with tales of smugglers and shipwrecks. Names like Cauldron Cove and Horsecastle Bay hint at dark deeds and dangerous tides. In Saint Abbs the Ebbcarrs Cafe serves hearty portions of the daily catch – langoustines, lobster, dressed crab and steaming bowls of Cullen skink – to weary walkers. Fishing is a family business. The boats in the harbour that supply the cafe are owned by a generation whose ancestors perished in the 1881 fishing disaster, when 189 men – fathers and sons – lost their lives in a freak storm. In fact, the food was so good that we stopped in again on the way back.
LifestyletheplanetD

Amazing Places to Visit in the UK

From the sea cliffs of Northern Ireland to the adventure playground of Wales, it’s difficult deciding where to go first. Travelers in the UK are spoiled for choice with attractions within the buzzing urban streets of London England to the isolated coast of the North Coast 500’s Scottish Highlands. To help you plan your travels, we thought we’d highlight some of the best places to visit in the UK to help you decide where to start.
Lifestyleworldcapitaltimes.com

Eastbourne’s arty new hotel marks it out as a seaside town on the up

The airy restaurant-cum-reception of Eastbourne’s newest hotel, Port, has blush pink walls hung with local art above mid-century modern furniture, and is filled with the clatter of sharing plates being passed around. Sitting here, I find it hard to imagine how this boutique newcomer could provoke any controversy. - Advertisement...
WorldBaldhiker

Parham Park and Rackham Banks Walk, South Downs

This is a relatively easy circular walk of 6 miles with one ascent. But the path zig zags up the hill and never feels steep, especially if you are looking at the views across the Arun valley and Amberley Wild Brooks. To me, this walk captures, as Rudyard Kipling put...
WorldTelegraph

How to find the last uncrowded corner of Cornwall this summer

“Goodness this is getting a bit much; I haven’t seen traffic like this in a long while.”. I can’t say I’m sharing the growing concern that’s evident on the face of Jan, my guide for the day. But regardless, we join the back of what looks like a queue of four, possibly five, cars that are trundling along a typically wayward Cornish backroad, lined with plump hedgerows and rusting cattle gates.
Petsyours.co.uk

The best dog harnesses to buy in the UK

Dog walks offer both us and our pooches lots of benefits like fresh air, exercise, and a change of scenery. You probably already have your dog lead and even dog walking bag, but do you have a dog harness? And do you even need one?. We spoke to Sean McCormack,...