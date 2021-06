OLEAN — In the rubber match of three regular season games with Southwestern, the Olean High baseball team found itself in a pitchers’ duel until the seventh inning. Both teams were scoreless through three innings and tied 1-1 through six, but Southwestern pulled ahead with three runs in the top of the seventh, aided by two walks to start the inning. Olean started the bottom of the seventh similarly, with two walks, scoring on an error and a Thomas Bates RBI infield single, but couldn’t break through with the tying run with no outs. With a strikeout and two pop-ups, Southwestern held on for a 4-3 CCAA I West win.