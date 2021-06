BRISTOL - The St. Paul boys lacrosse team’s first state semifinal in program history did not go as planned Wednesday evening as the fourth-seeded Falcons welcomed 17th-seeded St. Joseph to Bristol and fell to the Cadets 20-5. St. Joseph entered this game after just dethroning top-seeded New Fairfield over the weekend and are now looking to win its third Class S title in a row. St. Paul’s year ends with a conference championship and a historic win over Somers to reach this semifinal game.