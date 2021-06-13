Jun 13 Help Wanted: Lenoir County DSS - Income Maintenance Caseworker I - Front Desk

Cancel
Lenoir County, NC

Help Wanted: Lenoir County DSS - Income Maintenance Caseworker I - Front Desk

By Neuse News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALARY RANGE: $26,673 - $47,069. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The primary purpose of this position is to receive all clients, visitors and other public constituents visiting the agency for all programs and services offered as well as incoming calls to the agency. This position will also perform casework duties including but not limited to taking, completing, and processing FNS re-certifications. Must have good telephone etiquette, listening skills and the ability to perform work accurately and quickly while working in a crowded and noisy environment.

