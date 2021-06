Incoming Virginia swimmer Emma Weyant won the 400-meter individual medley at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Sunday night to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Weyant was third going into the final 50 and closed out the event with a negative split in her final 100 to touch the wall first in the fastest time in the world this year of 4:33.81. With the win, Weyant automatically qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics. She is one of three to secure spots on the U.S. Olympic roster.