Ferry, pontoon crisis intensifies on fourth day

17th June 2021 update, MUKAH – The new Mukah Airport (MKM) has opened today, following a successful Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) trial last month. The RM300 million airport will replace all the functions of the previous Mukah Short Take-off and Landing Air Strip (STOLport). The new terminal will be able to accommodate up to 200 passengers at any one time as compared to the STOLport that could only handle 67 passengers. At 3,120sqm, the terminal can cater up to 264,000 passengers per annum. As for the new runway, it is 1.5km in length which is suitable for turboprop and helicopter operations. It can also be potentially extended for larger jet airliners, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 in the future. MKM is expecting its first flight to arrive from Miri and another departing flight to Kuching today.