Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ferry, pontoon crisis intensifies on fourth day

newagebd.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere ferry and pontoon crisis on Aricha-Kazirhat route in the river Padma continued for fourth consecutive day on Saturday deepening public suffering without any visible steps for immediate solution to the problem. Only one out of four ferries on the route was in service on the day while long queues...

www.newagebd.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Pontoon#Traffic Congestion#Terminals#Ishwardi#Biwtc#Kazirhat Terminal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Trafficnewagebd.net

Ferry services suspended as pontoon collapses

Ferry services on Aricha-Kazirhat route in the River Padma were suspended on Sunday afternoon following the collapse of the ramp of the only pontoon at Aricha. After the collapse, a ferry from Kazirhat terminal carrying different types of vehicles reached Aricha terminal and had to anchor near it. Later the ferry had to travel to Paturia terminal to unload.
Trafficmidwestradio.ie

Ferry service to Clare Island to be increased to four sailings per day

Residents on Clare Island have won their battle for an improved ferry service to and from the island. Currently, there are two sailings per day between Clare Island and Roonagh Pier near Louisburg, but islanders have been calling for this to be increased to 4 sailings per day, to improve connectivity to the mainland, and their quality of life.
IndustryTravel Weekly

Brittany Ferries investigates electric ‘flying ferry’

The potential for a new high-speed electric seaplane-style craft is being considered by Brittany Ferries. The French ferry firm has signed a letter of intent which could see ‘seagliders’ with a 50-150 passenger capacity sailing between the UK and France by 2028. Operating a few meters above the water’s surface,...
Boats & Watercraftsz933.com

WIN A PONTOON BOAT WITH VIZZY HARD SELTZER

Win this amazing 20 foot pontoon boat from American Marine and Vizzy Hard Seltzer!. Here’s how to get entered to win the pontoon this summer:. Visit participating bars and restaurants and ask your server/bartender for a bucket of Vizzy & get the QR code!. Red Pines, Onalaska. River Rats, La...
Boats & Watercraftsvoticle.com

Inflatable Pontoon Boat Safety

Check my site are personal pontoon boats. They provide comfy chairs, and might have a tiny electrical motor although many use oars. They have been excellent for calm rivers or lakes. Inflatable pontoon ship safety is essential since people take advantage of their manoeuvrability and warmth to fish and ramble in otherwise inaccessible places.
Environmentjioforme.com

Wildfire One-Two: First burn, then landslide

Later Record 2020 wildfire season In California, the entire state was faced with a scorched landscape Increased risk of landslides And other post-fire hazards. Forest fire It burns off the canopy and litter of plants on the ground, leaving the soil with much of its ability to absorb water.As a result, even unexpected rain poses a considerable risk. Surface runoff In the mountainous areas of the state.
Environment24newshd.tv

Power cuts follow rain after wind, thunderstorm in Punjab

Power outages have been reported in most parts of Punjab, including provincial capital, as rain followed wind and thunderstorms, 24NewsHD TV Channel reported on Sunday. In the provincial capital, reports of power cuts were aired in Allama Iqbal Town, Gulshan-e-Ravi and adjoining areas. Lesco sources reported the areas of Sanda, Islampura, Ravi Road, Shadbagh and adjacent localities experienced power cuts because of windstorm.
Energy Industrynewagebd.net

No gas supply to N’ganj areas Tuesday

Gas supply will remain suspended for 24 hours from 8:00am on Monday to 8:00am on Tuesday in different areas in Narayanganj. Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company said the disruption is due to work on gas connection to Meghna Industrial Economic Zone in Narayanganj from Sonargaon TVS. Gas supply will...
Trafficrailwaypro.com

Italy awards a new high speed rail construction contract

Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) has signed a contract with a consortium led by Webuild for the construction of Orsara – Bovino rail section on the Napoli – Bari high-speed line. EUR 430 million was the value of the tender and RFI will allot a total investment of EUR 561.6 million...
TrafficProgressive Rail Roading

Canada announces new funding for Ottawa airport light-rail station

Canada's Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra yesterday announced new funding to help the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support key transportation infrastructure projects at the airport. The federal government will provide the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport Authority CA$6.4 million from Transport...
Technologytheloadstar.com

Edmonton Airport blazing a trail as cargo drone development hits new heights

Drones and electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) are on the advance, and airports need to prepare to integrate them into their cargo operations. At the National Aviation Conference in Berlin at the weekend, logistics firm DB Schenker and developer Volocopter unveiled the VoloDrone, an electrically operated drone that can carry loads of up to 200kg within a range of 40km.
Trafficgobnewsonline.com

Traffic flow on N1 Highway to be disrupted over GRIDCo’s stringing work

The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has announced a planned disruption of traffic flow on the N1 Highway. According to the Authority, this is to enable the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to undertake the final stringing works which involve the removal of a section of the existing power line which traverses the N1 Highway near the Fiesta Royal Hotel Junction.
Trafficphilkotse.com

MMDA reopens Dario Bridge U-turn slot in QC to decongest traffic

This is in response to the increasing number of vehicles in EDSA. As the country has shifted into less strict general community quarantine (GCQ) restrictions, the traffic situation relatively got worse especially on busy roads like EDSA. This is taking place despite the announcement from the government that the traffic on the said highway is now lighter as compared to the previous years.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

How New Electric Aircraft Could Transform Public Transportation

Electric aircraft are being developed for a wide array of roles that could transform public transportation of people and things, and also the way society deals with emergencies. But there are significant differences in what the various designs and technologies can deliver, so FutureFlight asked independent expert Darrell Swanson to talk us through the ways that multicopters, fixed-wing, and lift-and cruise designs differ, and how society can get the most from them.
Trafficpreciouskashmir.com

No traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway, Leh, Mughal road open

Srinagar: Traffic was on Wednesday suspended on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only. all-weather road connecting the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country for weekly maintenance. However, the national highway, the only road linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar roads...
Worldroutesonline.com

New Mukah Airport Opens, Replacing Previous Mukah Stolport

17th June 2021 update, MUKAH – The new Mukah Airport (MKM) has opened today, following a successful Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) trial last month. The RM300 million airport will replace all the functions of the previous Mukah Short Take-off and Landing Air Strip (STOLport). The new terminal will be able to accommodate up to 200 passengers at any one time as compared to the STOLport that could only handle 67 passengers. At 3,120sqm, the terminal can cater up to 264,000 passengers per annum. As for the new runway, it is 1.5km in length which is suitable for turboprop and helicopter operations. It can also be potentially extended for larger jet airliners, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 in the future. MKM is expecting its first flight to arrive from Miri and another departing flight to Kuching today.