2 killed, 7 injured in fire from accident in Tangail

The Flagstaff Police Department has received numerous requests for information pertaining to this investigation. We wish to express that this is an ongoing investigation, and we want to make certain that it is conducted thoroughly and fairly. For this investigation to be complete and ready to be presented to prosecutors, all facets of the collision need to be examined. It would be premature and irresponsible of us to release some answers at this point, with so many variables still unknown. With that in mind, here is what we know now and can release. There is no indication that Mr. Cloutier was exceeding the posted speed limit at the time of the collision. We have scheduled an outside agency to conduct a complete inspection of the vehicle (tow truck) to determine if there were any mechanical deficiencies or if there was any action taken by Mr. Cloutier prior to the collision such as braking. When investigating collisions with serious injuries or death we frequently collect blood evidence and in this case a search warrant was obtained, and the driver’s blood was obtained. His blood has been sent to the Northern Arizona DPS Crime Lab for forensic examination. We have heard throughout this investigation that a statement was made about the sun being in Mr. Cloutier’s eyes, affecting his ability to see as he entered the intersection. We have sent members of this agency to the intersection to verify that this is a possibility, and it was reported that the sun could possibly have been a factor. We also know that there were no other vehicles involved in this collision. The moving truck that was being towed by the tow truck was moving with the tow truck as one vehicular unit. As the investigation continues to progress, we will continue to put out pertinent information. We can only release information that will not adversely affect the remaining aspects of the investigation or jeopardize any legal case resulting from the investigation. We again remind all motorists and pedal cyclists to be hypervigilant and arrive at your destination safely.