Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

2 killed, 7 injured in fire from accident in Tangail

newagebd.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people died of burn injuries while seven others became wounded as a tractor caught fire after being hit by a North Bengal bound bus on the Bangbandhu Bridge early Sunday. The deceased are Majnu, 33, and Nazrul Islam, 34, of Deemla upazila in Nilphamari district. According to traffic control...

www.newagebd.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Accident#Shamoli#Shafiqul Islam#Tangail General Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lexington, NELincoln Journal Star

Driver killed, three injured in rollover accident on I-80

LEXINGTON — One person was killed and three others were injured when a pickup pulling a camper rolled into the median on Interstate 80 between Lexington and Overton on Wednesday morning. When first responders arrived, they saw pickup that had rolled onto its roof in the median of I-80. The...
Washington County, NEWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

1 person injured in rollover accident

One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday morning at state Highway 31 and County Road 36. Washington County sheriff's deputies, Arlington, Kennard and Bennington rescue responded to the crash just after 8 a.m. Kennard Fire Chief Jason Lorsch said a pickup truck with one male driver was...
Accidentspreciouskashmir.com

Biker killed in Kupwara accident

Kupwara: The collision between a bike and a load carrier left a person death and two critically injured in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The road accident occurred at Thokarpora area of Kralgund. Official sources said that a load carrier (JK05J 8445) and bike collided resulting in on-spot death of a...
Accidentsnewagebd.net

Two people killed, another injured in Madaripur road accident

Two youths were killed and another was injured after their bike crashed into a van in the Madhyer Char area of Sadar upazila on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahman, 22, son of Shahidul Islam of Sadar upazila in Madaripur, and Ismail Hossain, 27, son of Didarul Islam of Shariatpur district.
Salina, KSNew Haven Register

1 killed, 2 injured in Kansas Air National Guard accident

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Air National Guard airman was killed and two others were injured Tuesday afternoon when their Humvee overturned during a training accident, authorities said. The members of the Salina-based 284th Air Support Operations Squadron were training at the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range near...
Missouri StateSullivan Independent News

Teen Injured In Truck Accident Friday

A St. Louis teen was injured in a Lowe’s truck accident on Highway 185 South, near Route K, at 2:35 p.m., Friday, June 4. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when Wayne C. Williams, 38, St. Louis, operating a northbound 2020 Freightliner, became inattentive to the roadway and failed to maintain control of the vehicle.
Accidentschatsports.com

Woodstock fire injures four people, kills six pets

An overnight fire in Woodstock injured four people, killed five dogs and caused “catastrophic” damage to a 320-year-old farmhouse, fire officials said. Five residents were able to get out of the house at 832 Route 169 despite the absence of working smoke alarms, said state police Sgt. Paul Makuc. Four...
Suwanee, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Motorcycle driver from Duluth killed in accident on Interstate 85 in Suwanee

An accident involving a motorcycle, an SUV and a pickup truck resulted in the death of a Duluth man on Interstate 85 in Suwanee Saturday. Suwanee police said the motorcycle driven by Richard Moore Hardison, 36, hit the rear of an SUV in the northbound lanes of I-85 near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road at about 2 p.m. The collision caused both Hardison and the motorcycle to not only go airborne, but cross a concrete divider separating the northbound and southbound lanes.
Albertville, ALPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Two Killed, Two Injured After Employee Opens Fire at Alabama Factory

Two people were killed and two others injured Tuesday after an employee began shooting at fellow workers in a fire hydrant factory in Albertville, Alabama. City Police Chief Jamie Smith said that the shooting at the Mueller Co. plant began at 2.30 a.m., and the gunman fled in a car. WHNT reported that detectives were still trying to identify and locate the shooter, who was described as male by a WHNT producer. The plant has produced millions of fire hydrants, making Albertville the “fire hydrant capital of the world.”
Middlefield, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Three Injured in Two-Van Accident

Two adults and a teenager were flown via emergency helicopter from University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center to hospitals in Cleveland following a two-van accident at about 6 a.m. June 7 in Middlefield Township. Two adults and a teenager were flown via emergency helicopter from University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center to...
Florida, OHCrescent-News

One seriously injured in weekend accident

FLORIDA — One person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash near here Saturday afternoon. Tory Johnson, 28, Napoleon, was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital, Toledo, following the crash at about 5:19 p.m. on Henry County Road L, about three miles east of Florida. According to...
Clinton County, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Woman Injured in Clinton County Accident

A woman was injured in an accident in Clinton County Monday. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports the accident at 6:45 pm as 52-year-old Dietra J. Robinson of Polo was heading west on MO-116 Highway. Three miles east of Lathrop at US-69, 40-year-old Amber S. Gulley of Marceline stopped at a...
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Update to tragic accident that killed one cyclist and injured several others

The Flagstaff Police Department has received numerous requests for information pertaining to this investigation. We wish to express that this is an ongoing investigation, and we want to make certain that it is conducted thoroughly and fairly. For this investigation to be complete and ready to be presented to prosecutors, all facets of the collision need to be examined. It would be premature and irresponsible of us to release some answers at this point, with so many variables still unknown. With that in mind, here is what we know now and can release. There is no indication that Mr. Cloutier was exceeding the posted speed limit at the time of the collision. We have scheduled an outside agency to conduct a complete inspection of the vehicle (tow truck) to determine if there were any mechanical deficiencies or if there was any action taken by Mr. Cloutier prior to the collision such as braking. When investigating collisions with serious injuries or death we frequently collect blood evidence and in this case a search warrant was obtained, and the driver’s blood was obtained. His blood has been sent to the Northern Arizona DPS Crime Lab for forensic examination. We have heard throughout this investigation that a statement was made about the sun being in Mr. Cloutier’s eyes, affecting his ability to see as he entered the intersection. We have sent members of this agency to the intersection to verify that this is a possibility, and it was reported that the sun could possibly have been a factor. We also know that there were no other vehicles involved in this collision. The moving truck that was being towed by the tow truck was moving with the tow truck as one vehicular unit. As the investigation continues to progress, we will continue to put out pertinent information. We can only release information that will not adversely affect the remaining aspects of the investigation or jeopardize any legal case resulting from the investigation. We again remind all motorists and pedal cyclists to be hypervigilant and arrive at your destination safely.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Several injured in recent accidents

Travis Klinger, 34, of Old Lycoming Township, was treated at UPMC Williamsport for injuries he suffered when he was run over by a trailer in the parking lot of the Cogan Station Market, 3725 Lycoming Creek Road, about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, township police said. Earl Smith, of Williamsport, driving a...