KOCHI: A motorcyclist was killed after he was hit by an overspeeding car on the Aroor-Edappally National Highway bypass. The deceased has been identified as Thaikoodam native Jimmy Cheriyan (62). He was a former senior executive at Malayala Manorama Circulation. The accident took place at around 12.50 pm yesterday when a speeding car rammed into a bike near Thaikoodam Decathlon U-turn. It is learnt that the accident happened while two cars were racing from the Vytila ​​side of the road. Sources said the accident occurred when one of the cars overtook a truck and hit the bike in front. Though Jimmy was rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead by the doctors.