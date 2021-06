At the opening of the market today, the LTC/USD price was observed following a bearish movement within the ascending channel. LTC/USD is currently trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages after a bullish rally failed to cross above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, the crypto is trading in a downtrend after the bears took over from the bulls. Today, the Litecoin price begins to drop after the opening trade of $154, the coin is now slipping towards the support of $120.