Asahi TV announced on Wednesday that it has cast Mewhan as a female horse owner in the the second season of the Neko Jockey series of anime shorts. The new season will have four episodes and it will premiere on November 4. The show will have a new episode on Thursdays at 11:10 p.m. The show will also stream on TVer, GyaO!, and DLE's YouTube channel.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO