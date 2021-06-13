Cancel
Free MLB Picks For Today 6/13/2021

By Tony Tellez
San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals MLB Pick Prediction 6/13/2021. Giants at Nationals—MLB Pick is San Francisco Giants -120. On the mound for San Francisco is Johnny Cueto. The righthander in his nine starts has a respectable ERA of 3.70. His control has been outstanding on the year. Joe Ross counters for the Nationals. Ross has dealt with control issues past two years in the Majors with walk rates over 10%. He has seen a dip in his velocity. Past five starts the righthander has allowed 14 earned runs in 22 2/3rd innings. Giants have won six of nine. Past ten games their bullpen ERA is 1.70 allowing teams .170 hitting. Nationals in that period hitting .180 against righthanders with a bullpen ERA of 4.50. Play San Francisco -120.

