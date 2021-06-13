Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Finland’s local elections a test for nation’s young leader

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E55nO_0aSpnp2A00
Sanna Marin (AP)

Finland is holding local elections which are seen as a first test for its popular young Social Democratic Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who took office 18 months ago, shortly before the pandemic, and whose party is behind in the polls.

The vote to renew local councils in Finland’s more than 300 municipalities is viewed as a key indication of parties’ popularity ahead of the country’s 2023 parliamentary election.

Stakes are higher this time because the elections were postponed for two months due to Covid-19, and because of the tensions inside Ms Marin’s centre-left, five-party governing coalition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYl7i_0aSpnp2A00
Finland Election (AP)

The 35-year-old, who became Europe’s youngest government leader in December 2019, enjoys high personal popularity and has won international praise for her handling of the coronavirus crisis in the nation of 5.5 million.

Despite her popularity, the Social Democratic Party, of which she became leader last year, has failed to attract young voters.

Two opposition parties, the conservative National Coalition Party and the populist Finns Party, are in the lead in the polls.

A third of eligible voters, or some 1.5 million people, have already voted in advance. Initial results are expected on Monday.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanna Marin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Finns Party#Europe#Populist Party#Social Democratic#National Coalition Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
TravelPosted by
newschain

Burnham set for discussions with Sturgeon over travel ban row

Peace may be about to break out between Scotland and Manchester after a war of words over a travel ban to the English region. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said he will be in discussion with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday to discuss the ban. A ban...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
newschain

US seizes Iran-linked news sites in ‘disinformation’ blitz

American authorities seized a range of Iran’s state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading disinformation, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday. The move appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The Justice Department said 33 of the seized websites...
Worldmacaubusiness.com

Leader of Finland’s populists to quit in August

Jussi Halla-aho, the nationalist hardliner heading Finland’s populist Finns Party, will step down as leader in August, he announced at a press conference on Monday. The party has been an established force in Finnish politics for a decade, but with Halla-aho taking the helm in 2017 the Finns Party abandoned its more moderate eurosceptic agenda for a far-right, nationalist campaign.
Worldnewagebd.net

Finland's opposition party retains stronghold in local elections

Finland's opposition conservative party retained its stronghold in the country's municipal elections on Sunday, in a vote that saw the far-right make large gains but falling short of pollsters' expectations. With over 99 percent of the votes counted, the centre-right National Coalition Party was the largest winner with 21.3 percent...
WorldTribTown.com

HELSINKI — Finland holds local elections Sunday in a first litmus test for popular young Social Democratic Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who took office 18 months ago shortly before the pandemic outbreak, and whose party is behind in polls across the country.

The 35-year-old Marin, who became Europe’s youngest government leader in December 2019, enjoys high personal popularity and has won international praise for her handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the Nordic nation of 5.5 million. However, the result of Sunday’s municipal elections — the first for Marin as leader of...
Presidential Electionworldcapitaltimes.com

Poland’s opposition hopes local election will turn its fortunes

WARSAW — Sunday’s mayoral vote in the southeastern Polish city of Rzeszów will be a turning in point in battle against the Law and Justice (PiS) party — or so Poland’s opposition hopes. - Advertisement - The election is the opposition’s “first step to retake power,” Warsaw’s Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski...
Agriculturesteelerslounge.com

Barnaby Joyce Elected National Leader After Party Spill

In his first appearance as Deputy Prime Minister after overthrowing Michael McCormack, Mr Joyce was quizzed about comments from Australian Women in Agriculture founder Alana Johnson who said his return showed the Coalition was "obviously not listening" to women's concerns. Joyce, who will be sworn in as deputy prime minister...
Worlddnyuz.com

Swedish government on the brink after PM Löfven loses no-confidence vote

STOCKHOLM — A clash over housing policy in Sweden led to a full-blown government crisis on Monday as a fragmented parliament withdrew its support for Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. In a vote of no confidence, 181 lawmakers voted against Löfven, with 109 in favor and 51 abstentions. It...
Worldlatestnewspost.com

Poland’s ruling conservatives suffer defeat in local mayoral election

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has suffered a loss in a mayoral race in the city of Rzeszow. Konrad Fijolek, a candidate supported jointly by opposition parties, won a landslide victory with a 56 per cent vote share, avoiding a run-off poll. The candidate from PiS, Ewa Leniart,...
Politicsdnyuz.com

Spain’s Podemos elects Belarra as new leader

Spain’s minister of social rights Ione Belarra secured the leadership of left-wing Unidas Podemos party Sunday after winning almost 89 percent in a ballot of party members. Belarra succeeds party founder Pablo Iglesias as general secretary. Iglesias announced he was quitting politics following a disappointing outcome in Madrid’s regional election in early May.
WorldVoice of America

After Big Election Victory, Armenia’s Leader Calls for Reconciliation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is calling for reconciliation after winning a snap election held in a bid to unite a nation deeply polarized in the wake of its defeat in a recent conflict with Azerbaijan. Jonathan Spier narrates this report from Pablo Gonzalez in Yerevan and Ricardo Marquina in Moscow.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

No discernible progress in Swedish government crisis

Copenhagen — After the fall of the Swedish government, there are no signs yet whether Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will opt for resignation or new elections. These two options are on the table for the Social Democrat after a majority in the parliament in Stockholm expressed no confidence in him on Monday. Lofven now has one week to choose between these two options.
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

Osun: political parties accuse Oyetola of deliberately delaying parliamentary elections – TBEN

Political parties and individuals have condemned the Osun government for its failure to hold municipal elections in the state ahead of the state governorate elections in 2022. DAILY POST also learned that the state government was planning to make a list of members of the interim committee for local governments available, a development that did not materialize thereafter.
Presidential Electionmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pre-candidacies, primaries, polls and controversial proposals: how are the campaigns moving towards the presidential elections in Chile?

A dozen candidates. An alliance of the left and another of the right that will define their standard bearer in primary elections. A single candidate. Two mayors, one from the left and one from the right, leading the polls. Intense, but virtual campaigns due to the pandemic. And electoral promises that are already sparking controversy.
WorldBirmingham Star

Armenian opposition weighs boycott of parliament

After suffering a stinging defeat in parliamentary elections, is Armenia's former strongman president willing to be a backbencher member of parliament?. That has become the biggest political question mark in the country after Robert Kocharyan and his "Armenia" alliance were soundly defeated by political archenemy Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party in the June 20 vote. With Civil Contract set to maintain a 2/3 constitutional majority that would render the opposition virtually powerless, many have speculated that Kocharyan, having fallen short in his ambition to rule again, may not be interested in reentering politics in a lesser role.
EntertainmentPosted by
newschain

David Attenborough backs calls for ‘open and transparent debate’ on broadcasting

Sir David Attenborough has backed a campaign calling for “an open and transparent debate” on the future of public service broadcasting. The naturalist and television presenter, 95, has been announced as a supporter of the British Broadcasting Challenge campaign, which last month called on the Government “to stop short-sighted political and financial attacks” on broadcasters.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Five years on the UK divided as ever over Brexit, poll finds

Five years on from the historic referendum vote which led to the UK leaving the European Union, the country remains as divided as ever over Brexit an opinion poll has found. The survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum was re-run today the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51% to 49% – if undecideds are discounted.