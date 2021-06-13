The show will go on – this iconic world music festival launches a virtual showcase in pandemic times
Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 535 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival. The annual Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) will be coming to computer and smartphone screens this month. Usually held on a July weekend…startupnchill.com