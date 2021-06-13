Cancel
Music

The show will go on – this iconic world music festival launches a virtual showcase in pandemic times

 10 days ago

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 535 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival. The annual Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) will be coming to computer and smartphone screens this month. Usually held on a July weekend…

MusicSonoma Index Tribune

Valley of the Moon Music Festival presents virtual-live hybrid in 2021

Tanya Tomkins is one of the principals of the Valley of the Moon Music Festival, a high-class event featuring chamber music pieces played on period-accurate instruments. This year’s festival is set to begin July 17, with concerts being held in the auditorium at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive. Tomkins...
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Sarawakian World Music Event RWMF 2021 Announces Free Virtual Experience in June 2021

This year’s Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) will return in the form of a musical showcase featuring a retrospective of past RWMF performances and new pre-recorded sessions with homegrown acts. The concerts will be streaming on RWMF’s official site rwmf.net from 6:00 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m. (GMT+8) ) every day, June 18-20, 2021.
Visual Artschodack.k12.ny.us

Virtual Art Shows Go Live

Welcome to the 2020-21 Virtual Art Show! Below you will find links to virtual galleries for grades K-12. Please note that there seems to be some trouble opening the galleries using Chromebooks. If you experience an issue, please use an alternate device to view the galleries. To view the artist’s name and info, click the button on the top right corner.
Yogavrfocus.com

Australia’s Splendour Music Festival Turns Virtual With Sansar

There’s still so much uncertainty around in-person live events, how many people can safely attend and whether social distancing can be maintained that some festivals are still going down the digital approach. And virtual reality (VR) social worlds like Sansar continue to make that a feasible reality, with the platform collaborating with Australia’s Splendour in the Grass music festival to create Splendour XR which opens its doors for two days in July.
Visual ArtTime Out Global

Hundreds of pandemic artworks are going on show at the Southbank Centre

Since May 2020, the Southbank Centre has been collecting art by post by people at risk from social isolation, loneliness and digital exclusion. Over 4,500 people participated, receiving creativity kits and sending in their art, and now the Southbank Centre has announced an exhibition of over 600 pieces of work from the project. The exhibition, appropriately titled ‘Art by Post: Unlocking Creativity for our Wellbeing’ will open in London in September before travelling around the country, and acts as a visual document of the importance of creativity during difficult times. Art can be a form of therapy for people experiencing hardship, and this show hopes to prove just how useful of a tool it really is.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

AFA presents Summer Music Festival Showcase at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Miller Outdoor Theatre and American Festival For The Arts (AFA) present the Summer Music Festival Showcase. The program will showcase the AFA Summer Music Festival Symphony and String Chamber Orchestras, along with Meliora Winds, a critically acclaimed woodwind quintet comprised of founding AFA faculty artists and winner of multiple awards including the Concert Artists Guild Competition.
WorldPosted by
Forbes

In Pictures: U.K. Holds First Music Festival Since Start Of Pandemic

Thousands of metal fans gathered in England’s rural Donington Park this weekend for the Download Festival, the United Kingdom’s first large-scale music festival since Covid-19 turned singing, dancing and moshing into risky activities — and British officials are using the revelry as a real-life test case for whether large events can safely return after more than a year.
wcn247.com

Metal fans mosh at 1st UK live music festival since pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of heavy metal fans are camping, singing — and even moshing — at Britain’s first full music festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The three-day Download Festival at Donington Park in central England is one of a series of test events to see whether mass gatherings can resume without triggering outbreaks of COVID-19. About 10,000 fans, a tenth of the festival’s pre-pandemic attendance, secured tickets to watch more than 40 U.K.-based bands including Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari and Bullet for My Valentine. Attendees all took COVID-19 tests before the event, and don’t have to wear masks or follow social distancing rules during the festival.
Norfolk, CTconnecticutmag.com

The Norfolk Chamber Music Festival launches new works to bridge the cultural divide

The poet William Congreve may have noted that music has charms to soothe the savage breast. Melvin Chen, director of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, is hoping that music can also expand our cultural conversations and awareness. It’s one reason Chen is launching Musical Bridges, a new project aimed at using classical music, and chamber music in particular, to widen the classical music universe through commissioning new works. “Music is a living, breathing art form,” Chen says. “It’s not a museum where you just look at the objects of the past. Your responsibility is to add repertoire, music and ideas.
Worldnewagebd.net

7-day online event marking World Music Day begins

Cultural organisation Bangladesh Sangeet Sangathan Samannay Parishad lifted the curtain on a seven-day online music event on Monday marking World Music Day 2021. World Music Day is an annual music celebration that takes place on June 21 across the globe. Bangladesh Sangeet Sangathan Samannay Parishad has been celebrating the occasion arranging music shows since 2007.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Growth of Electronic Dance Music Festivals Around the World

Electronic dance music festivals are gaining popularity among up and coming artists and fans alike. The most recent electronic dance music festivals that attended were Coachella Music Fest Australia, and Coachella Country Music Festival, both in California. The former is basically a week-long bash hosted by the founder of the California fitness club, and the latter features country music performances each night. However, these events are not only for those looking to become more adventurous with their music selections, but are also a great way for up and coming artists to gain fans and become famous in their scene. This article will focus on one of the more prominent and popular electronic dance music festivals in the world today: Ultra Music Festival, which takes place annually in Miami, Florida.
Musicsobrosnetwork.com

These Go To 11 – Music Festivals Are Back, Baby!

After countless reschedules and ultimately, cancellations, last year, music festivals are back and in full force in 2021. There are still sadly a few large scale festivals that are taking 2021 off including Coachella, Glastonbury, Stagecoach and even Nashville’s own CMA Fest. All those festivals have already established the dates for their 2022 return.
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Home Spun Music Festival: Showcasing Oklahoma Artists

Cap off your weekend enjoying the sweet sounds of local talent! Oklahoma Music Ambassador, Kyle Dillingham, joins Living Oklahoma to share more about the event on Sunday. Home Spun Music Festival is on Sunday, June 13th in Scissortail Park at 6:15pm. For more information visit okcphil.org or call 405-842-5387.
Musicbusinessnewsasia.com

Experience the First-Ever Virtual Rainforest World Music Festival 2021 for Free

Be “Entranced, Liberated, Immersed” in a celebration of music, arts and culture with Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) from the comforts of your own home at no cost. The RWMF 2021 will be held from 18-20 June 2021 from 6pm to 7.30pm on RWMF’s official site. Registration is open from today onwards at https://rwmf.net/. This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sarawak Tourism Board has planned a three-day virtual experience, featuring a wide range of musical performances from traditional to world fusion and contemporary. RWMF 2021 will be a combination of past RWMF performances and pre-recorded sessions with homegrown acts.
Jacksonville, ORijpr.org

Britt Music & Arts Festival Announces First Shows of 2021

Britt Music & Arts Festival in Jacksonville has announced its first set of concerts for the 2021 season, feturing a wide variety of musical artists including the classic blues-rock of ZZ Top, Britt fan favorites Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, and legendary soul singer Gladys Knight. Britt will announce their...