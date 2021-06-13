The show will go on – this iconic world music festival launches a virtual showcase in pandemic times

Electronic dance music festivals are gaining popularity among up and coming artists and fans alike. The most recent electronic dance music festivals that attended were Coachella Music Fest Australia, and Coachella Country Music Festival, both in California. The former is basically a week-long bash hosted by the founder of the California fitness club, and the latter features country music performances each night. However, these events are not only for those looking to become more adventurous with their music selections, but are also a great way for up and coming artists to gain fans and become famous in their scene. This article will focus on one of the more prominent and popular electronic dance music festivals in the world today: Ultra Music Festival, which takes place annually in Miami, Florida.