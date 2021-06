If you missed Square Enix's E3 2021 showcase this evening, worry not, as we've rounded up all the important news, trailers and PC announcements right here in handy list format. While not super heavy on big new exclusives (alas, still no news on FF16 or when Final Fantasy VII Remake might be leaving the console realm for PC sadly), but we did get to see the world premiere of Eidos Montreal's new Marvel Guardians Of The Galaxy game, as well as the first gameplay footage of Team Ninja's hotly rumoured Final Fantasy Origin game. Whether you need a recap or just plain missed it in all the E3 excitement, here's everything you need to know.