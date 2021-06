We are Shanna and Nithya, a pair of mom friends, armed with the love of art and educating children, who make quality crafts for kids who thrive on tactile activities. Here in the City of Queens, that creativity arrives at your home, in a box full of prepped and ready material that keeps the little ones entertained for hours – and moms smiling for days! The Box Full is a subscription-based activity and craft box that is seasonally themed and can be delivered to your home every other month. These time-saving boxes are sure to bring you memories and happiness that last forever!