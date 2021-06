SWANTON - On Saturday, June 6, MVU junior Ruth Brueckner secured her sixth state title, winning the 800m in a time of 2:22.57. What was it like winning the 800m on Saturday? "Even if you're favored to win, you know, you can't slack off. The three girls who came in behind me were seniors, so I knew they'd have lots of motivation to win. I enjoy the pressure of the race, and it's so exciting to win."