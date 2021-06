At this point, the US dollar is falling again against the Mexican peso, in a sign of major US dollar depreciation. The 19.50 peso level is a major support barrier for this market, and it certainly looks as if we are trying to break down below it. The 50 day EMA does sit just above, sitting at the 20 pesos level. The 50 day EMA is arching lower, and of course has been important more than once for this market.