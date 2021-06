When Broadway went dark at the onset of the pandemic last year, theaters and concert halls shut their doors and live performances were put on hold. Thankfully, New York City is now allowing arts and entertainment venues to reopen at limited capacities, and the same is true of other cities and their similar establishments across the country. As we've seen in years past, when the weather warms up, the arts move outdoors; seeing a play or musical under an open sky is one of the best ways to spend a summer day. The curtain rises again on live performances this summer at spacious, alfresco venues, which means you can take in a show while enjoying fresh air and scenic views. Ahead, more places proving that the show must go on.