Johnson’s riding high, Starmer’s in the ditch… but how much longer will it last?

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid Boris Johnson do something incredibly clever in December of last year and did Sir Keir Starmer do something extremely stupid? You might think so if you look at graphs of their approval ratings. It is to around about then that we can trace the flip in their fortunes that has since seen the Tory leader bounce back from awful ratings and the Labour leader descend from impressive ones to a dismal score. The effect has been to deepen angst about its prospects within the opposition and heighten Tory hubris.

