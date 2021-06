When it comes to developing pay plans, there is a difference between a family member employee (FME) and a successor candidate. Sometimes a FME considers employment in the family's business as just a job, with favorable surroundings. They do what is expected of them, show up on time, but their job isn’t the center of their life and they will not try to exceed expectations. A FME will try to make as much money as they can while limiting the hours they devote or the amount of stress they endure to earn a little extra income. They may also have a short suit in judgment, interpersonal skills, or critical thinking ability.