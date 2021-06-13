Cancel
15 People Who Found Their Long-Lost Twin At The Art Museum

By Beverly L. Jenkins
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some people believe we all have a twin, or doppelgänger, living a separate life somewhere else in the world. There’s no question that some of us look strangely alike, even if we’re not remotely biologically related to one another. Others have visited museums, only to find out that their twin lived decades or even centuries before they did. Luckily, their uncanny resemblance was immortalized in artwork forever!

MuseumsArchDaily

Amos Rex Art Museum – JKMM Architects

JKMM Architects’ Amos Rex Art Museum set a new standard for what an art museum can be, redefining the museum as a space for both art and social interaction, whilst at the same time presenting an innovative and exciting architectural experience in the centre of Helsinki that actively invites public participation.
Museumsculturemap.com

Blanton Museum of Art presents "Drawing Inspiration"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Blanton Museum of Art will present "Drawing Inspiration," from the collection of Jack Shear, photographer, curator, and Executive Director of the Ellsworth Kelly Foundation. The exhibit takes on an exploratory, free-flowing manner in which the forms, compositions, and colors on the sheets respond to one another in a playful, non-traditional hang.
Museumsgaleriemagazine.com

The Parrish Art Museum Celebrates Female Abstract Artists of Long Island

“As with most stories involving women and the history of art that they were perpetually sidelined from, there’s a reemphasis that we don’t know all the details,” says the Parrish Art Museum’s newly appointed director, Kelly Taxter. On view until July 18, “Affinities for Abstraction: Women Artists on Eastern Long Island, 1950–2020” brings together works by 42 trailblazing female painters with creative ties to the Hamptons, including Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Amy Sillman, Sue Williams, and Helen Frankenthaler.
The Museum of Wild and Newfangled Art

The Museum of Wild and Newfangled Art

The Museum of Wild and Newfangled Art (mowna) announces a special sneak-peek of the film "pandemic statements," directed by cari ann shim sham* with a pre-show musical performance featuring accordionist Sarah Bellows, and a post show Q&A with the "pandemic statements collaborative” in the mowna party room. The event will take place virtually on June 25th at 8 pm Eastern Time. Tickets for this event are sliding scale, pay what you wish, and include access to the 2021 mowna Biennial exhibition. Click here for more info and tickets for "pandemic statements".
Enochs sculpting large piece for art museum grounds

Enochs sculpting large piece for art museum grounds

As Fort Wayne Museum of Art spends the year marking its 100th anniversary, it is adding a sculpture on its grounds along Main Street. City native Dale Enochs is creating the piece, which is about 17 feet tall and includes a 3,600-pound base made of Indiana limestone and an aluminum structure on top weighing about 2,000 pounds.
Museumsgonomad.com

Underwater Museum of Marseille: Spectacular Art

The Underwater Museum of Marseille: Don’t Forget Your Goggles. The Underwater Museum of Marseille offers visitors a unique experience to observe and consider art… underwater!. Located 100 meters offshore from Catalans Beach in France, this strange art exhibition requires a pair of goggles. The Underwater Museum of Marseille presents visitors...
San Jose, CAMetro active

San Jose Museum of Art ‘Art Fix Wednesdays’

If you hear a collective sigh of relief at noon, that’s just the world tuning into San Jose Art Museum’s free “Art Fix Wednesday.” Weekly throughout the pandemic, SJMA docents have taken to the internet to discuss the museum’s many stunning works, like Palestinian artist Mona Hatoum’s broken-glass installation Drowning Sorrows, and Imin Yeh’s tiny film collage work “300 non-instagrams,” which emerged out of a residency with Recology. Lasting half an hour, and discussing two pieces at a time, Art Fix Wednesday will set your head right before you get back to the grind.
Delaware Art Museum Has ReOpened

Delaware Art Museum Has ReOpened

Delaware Art Museum has unveiled its reimagined American art galleries, kicking off a series of gallery reopenings throughout the summer. Shaped by feedback from over 100 Delawareans, “Picturing America” expands the American stories told with art. Developed largely through gifts from local donors, the Museum’s collection reflects art produced and...
Visual ArtPosted by
KTEM NewsRadio

Whataburger Announces the ‘Whataburger Museum of Art’

I was scrolling through TikTok (as usual) when I came across a video from the official Whataburger account. The video showed someone spray painting a wall in the classic Whataburger orange. When the stencil is pulled back it reads "Life Imitates Lunch" with the Whataburger logo and the three letters M.O.A.
Bronx, NYthefilmstage.com

How George A. Romero’s Long-Lost Film The Amusement Park Found New Life

Suzanne Desrocher was tending bar in Toronto when she noticed that the tall guy with white hair was becoming a regular. “I had spied him and thought he was some kind of an artist.” She didn’t know who he was at first. An ex-boyfriend finally made a proper introduction one night. His name was George A. Romero and he was in town making the movie Land of the Dead, then in post-production. Did Suzanne wanna come over and watch it? “I was a bit nervous about it. I’d heard he was a zombie director and that wasn’t my kind of thing, I thought it was gonna be trash. I wanted to polite,” she said with a laugh. “He shut the TV off and said, ‘What did you think?’” I told him, ‘It’s not that bad!’ He roared with laughter. I couldn’t have reviewed the film better.” Romero made it clear that he wanted to be a bigger part of her life but to Desrocher he was a walking red flag. “Oh no, no, no, that can’t happen. That’s craziness. He was older than me, he was married, he was a smoker. It was a non-starter. But he said, ‘Listen, let’s just have dinner.’ And I did and I had fun. The second time we got together it was another great evening and I just never looked back. I wasn’t a horror fan but we had everything in common. He changed my life. He asked me to take a chance on him and I did and I married him five years later.”
Academy Art Museum Announces July Events

Academy Art Museum Announces July Events

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Miró in New York, 1947:. Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17.
Museumsgruntstuff.com

They correct flaws in the collection cellar of the Museum of Modern Art

Though the vineyard of the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) homes a collection with 3,357 items, it has not had an geared up area or the applicable situations, Natalia Pollak, director of the enclosure, accepted yesterday throughout a tour of the museum’s amenities which can reopen its doorways till mid-November 2021.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Woodson Art Museum exhibition to feature quilts as maps

WAUSAU – Like roadmaps, quilts in an exhibition at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum this summer reveal places of origin and paths to understanding America’s cultural fabric. “Handstitched Worlds: The Cartography of Quilts,”on view June 12 through Aug. 29, will feature quilts spanning the 19th to 21st centuries from...
Museumstribuneledgernews.com

Akron Art Museum hires Latinx senior curator

The Akron Art Museum has hired Jared Ledesma as senior curator, the first person of color to work in the organization's curatorial department. Ledesma, who is Latinx, is associate curator at the Des Moines Art Center in Iowa. He will begin working at the Akron Art Museum on July 12.
MuseumsINFORUM

Plains Art Museum announces summer date for Gala

The event, usually held the first Saturday in May, was postponed this year due to COVID-19 precautions. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s theme, Take Two: Déjà Vu, is a nod to the plans for the 2020 Spring Gala. Festivities include wine tasting by...
GlassFest coming to art museum June 26

GlassFest coming to art museum June 26

The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will stage GlassFest, an exhibition of glassmaking in its Ryan Sculpture Park on Frederica Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 26. The exhibition, which features a demonstration by Hot Blown Glass, a team of master glassmakers from Indianapolis, is sponsored by U. S. Bank.
New York City, NYartfixdaily.com

Saints Alive! Long-Lost Old Master Drawing Found in New York

Three years ago, when art dealer Christopher Bishop saw a drawing from a private collection, he knew it was something special. The young saint featured in the drawing, protecting a group of female followers with her cloak, had all the presence and power of Michelangelo’s marble Madonnas coupled with the elegance of a Parmigianino drawing. The triumphant martyred Saint Ursula is depicted with her cult of virgin followers, part commanding queen, part welcoming mother, part saintly intercessor.