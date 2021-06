For the first time in over two years, UFC returns to Arizona and welcomes fans back at full capacity with a pair of highly anticipated championship rematches. Headlining the event will be middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, as he looks to fend off No. 3 ranked contender Marvin Vettori. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno seek to settle the score following their thrilling majority draw in December. Also, for the first time in UFC history, a non-title co-main event will be five rounds as No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards faces off with Nate Diaz.