Rebels dominate on 'Doug Day' to stay alive in Tucson

Arizona battered Ole Miss pitching in Game 1, but the Wildcats couldn't repeat that feat against Doug Nikhazy. Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

TUCSON, Arizona – Doug Day couldn’t have gone better for Ole Miss.

Patient Arizona ran up the pitch count on Doug Nikhazy, but by the time he left the Rebels had a 10-run lead.

Ole Miss had 16 hits – its most in a super regional – and stayed alive in the Tucson Super Regional with a 12-3 win over No. 5 seed Arizona before 7,450 fans at Hi Corbett Field Sunday night.

The teams meet tonight at 8 with a College World Series trip on the line.

The Rebels (45-21) chased Arizona left-hander Garrett Irvin after just an inning and a third. He left trailing 7-0, and the Rebels stretched the lead against the first two relievers.

Freshman shortstop Jacob Gonzalez carried the most fearsome stick for Ole Miss. He homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs.

“And he plays a premium defensive position. That’s the thing that goes unnoticed. He’s had an outstanding year,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “He’s as good as we’ve had.”

"We recruited him hard. I wish he was at Arizona, I'll tell you that much," Arizona coach Jay Johnson said.

Ole Miss had a season-high 16 hits. The trio of Kevin Graham, Tim Elko and Hayden Dunhurst, a combined 0 for 9 in Friday’s 9-3 Game 1 loss, went 8 for 13.

Peyton Chatagnier had two hits, one a two-run home run.

Nikhazy, in what will likely be his final Ole Miss appearance if the Rebels lose Game 3, went 5 1/3 innings with six hits, 2 earned runs, three walks and 10 strikeouts. He threw 121 pitches.

Nikhazy said he Bianco told him not to “change his plan because the pitch count was going up. We have enough guys in the bullpen to get it done. As long as you’re putting up zeroes it doesn’t matter how many pitches you’re throwing.”

The Rebels led 1-0 off a Gonzalez home run in the first.

They stepped on the gas in the second sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs on six hits.

Dunhurst, John Rhys Plumlee and Gonzalez had RBI hits, and Chatagnier homered.

Behind Nikhazy Ole Miss reliever Austin Miller helped keep key teammates fresh for Game 3 by allowing one run in 3 2/3 innings to close the game.

Arizona batters struck out only four times in Game 1. Nikhazy had five through the first two innings, but the disciplined Wildcats also had his pitch count at 54.

He recovered a bit with an eight-pitch top of the third as he retired the Wildcats (44-16) in order with a strikeout a fly out and pop-up.

Arizona batters were more aggressive against Nikhazy in the fourth and scored twice off three hits and a hit batter.

The Rebels weren’t finished. They negated the Arizona fourth with three in the bottom of the inning and added two more in the fifth.

Johnson doesn't believe Ole Miss necessarily carries momentum into Game 3.

"This has zero relevance on tomorrow's game unless you let it," he said.