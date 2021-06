When it comes to sensor sizes in cameras, the two most popular sizes include “full frame” and “crop.” The term “full frame” refers to a sensor size that has the same dimensions as the 35mm film format. A crop sensor, on the other hand, is smaller in size. As a result of its balance in cost and image quality, 35mm has held its rank as the industry standard in film gauge since 1909. Still, crop sensors have earned their place in modern cameras and for good reason, which we’ll discuss below. So, when it comes to full frame vs crop cameras, which sensor type is the best fit for your photography? Let’s find out.