Health

The High Physical and Psychological Cost of Chronic Illness Burnout

TheMighty
TheMighty
 10 days ago
Most of us have felt burnout at some time in our lives. When we speak about burnout, we’re usually talking about occupational burnout. It’s discussed in relation to someone’s career and becoming burnt out in their professional life. We typically see this in those whose lives revolve around working for a living. But what about when your life revolves around your chronic illness? Many people who are chronically ill also experience a special type of burnout. However, this burnout can be extremely dangerous to the individual.

TheMighty

TheMighty

The Mighty is a digital health community created to empower and connect people facing health challenges and disabilities.

