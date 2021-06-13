The High Physical and Psychological Cost of Chronic Illness Burnout
Most of us have felt burnout at some time in our lives. When we speak about burnout, we’re usually talking about occupational burnout. It’s discussed in relation to someone’s career and becoming burnt out in their professional life. We typically see this in those whose lives revolve around working for a living. But what about when your life revolves around your chronic illness? Many people who are chronically ill also experience a special type of burnout. However, this burnout can be extremely dangerous to the individual.themighty.com