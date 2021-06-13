The High Physical and Psychological Cost of Chronic Illness Burnout

If you suffer from a chronic illness, I am sure that you can appreciate how much harder life can be. Life is already difficult to navigate without the added stress of managing and coping with a chronic illness. However, it does not have to be all doom and gloom. This is because you can find ways to overcome your illness (i.e., learn how to thrive despite it) and live your best life. So, if you suffer from a chronic illness, read on to learn how to reclaim the life and grab life by the balls. Do not let your chronic illness stop you from living the life that you want and deserve.