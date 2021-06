When was the last time that you went to a doctor for a check-up? Less than a year? More than two years? Maybe you can’t remember the last time you had a physical. Periodic physical exams are important and should be part of everyone’s health care. A physical exam can help determine if you are as healthy as you feel or catch health problems before they become serious. A check-up also helps you and your doctor come up with a care plan for a longer, healthier life. Remember these tips the next time you visit your health care provider: