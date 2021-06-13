Cancel
RFN Covers E3 LIVE on Tuesday

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 10 days ago

Live on the air, but still dead inside. It's E3 time again! Well, at least whatever E3 seems to have become this year. That means it's time for a live episode of Radio Free Nintendo with our reactions to what should be the biggest Nintendo Direct of the year. We'll also provide our thoughts on what other game companies had to offer during the course of the show, with extra points given for any company bringing any combination of an exotic car, Sting, or Tony Hawk onstage. Better yet, Sting and Tony Hawk in an exotic car. But I digress...

Tony Hawk
Sting
