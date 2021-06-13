Sudbury faith: Accepting LGBTQ2SIA+ into the church makes us complete

He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God? - Micah 6:8. One of the most amazing milestones to witness in a child’s life is when they learn to walk. They spend months strengthening arm muscles and leg muscles as they crawl around. Then, they discover that they can pull themselves up to stand. As their strength and confidence grow, they begin to walk themselves around the coffee table, holding onto the edge for balance. Finally, the day arrives when they will take their first faltering steps toward a proud parent or grandparent’s outstretched arms. Both of my girls fell down after their first one or two steps, but were quickly scooped up and exuberantly praised for their success. After that moment, they were unstoppable in their new-found freedom and their walking continuously improved.