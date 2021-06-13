Cancel
Religion

Sudbury faith: Accepting LGBTQ2SIA+ into the church makes us complete

By Rev. Thomas P. Arth
cochranetimespost.ca
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year marks a significant anniversary, a milestone in the history of the denomination to which I belong. Ten years ago next month, on July 15, 2011, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) approved a Social Statement on Human Sexuality. As a result of approving that statement, our church was then permitted to solemnize same-sex marriages, ordain queer clergy, and welcome members of the LGBTQ2SIA+ community.

Christ Jesus
#Church Of Christ#Sudbury#Conventions#Elcic#Lgbtq2sia#Jew#Greek#Romans
