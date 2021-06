These look incredible! Right now, snag Tara’s All Natural Handcrafted Gourmet Caramel: Small Batch, Kettle Cooked, Creamy & Individually Wrapped – Sugar Free, 11.5 Oz for only $8.97! The best caramels takes time and commitment. Tara’s Old-Fashioned Caramels does just that! This recipe has been past down for over a century and fews things have changed. We continue making the caramels in the Rocky Mountains with the same ingredients like real butter and heavy cream, but we also put our own spin on the caramel. If you are a true caramel lover make sure to try our nine original and funky natural flavors. By slow cooking in small batches gives the naturally rich caramel flavor and a smooth texture.Tara’s Old-fashioned caramels will melt in your month, but luckily won’t stick in your teeth.