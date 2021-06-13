Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Cloud Security Alliance New Telehealth Risk Management Guidance to Help Ensure Privacy and Security of Patient Information

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced the release of Telehealth Risk Management, new guidance from the CSA Health Information Management Working Group, which focuses on the importance of healthcare delivery organizations (HDO) having processes and controls in place to ensure the privacy and security of telehealth patient information in the cloud in accordance with HIPAA privacy rules and the GDPR. The document offers best practices for the creation, storage, use, sharing, archiving, and possible destruction of data through the lens of governance, privacy, and security.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Privacy#Information Security#Hdo#Gdpr#Research#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Healtharxiv.org

Security and Privacy for Healthcare Blockchains

Healthcare blockchains provide an innovative way to store healthcare information, execute healthcare transactions, and build trust for healthcare data sharing and data integration in a decentralized open healthcare network environment. Although the healthcare blockchain technology has attracted broad interests and attention in industry, government and academia, the security and privacy concerns remain the focus of debate when deploying blockchains for information sharing in the healthcare sector from business operation to research collaboration. This paper focuses on the security and privacy requirements for medical data sharing using blockchain, and provides a comprehensive analysis of the security and privacy risks and requirements, accompanied by technical solution techniques and strategies. First, we discuss the security and privacy requirements and attributes required for electronic medical data sharing by deploying the healthcare blockchain. Second, we categorize existing efforts into three reference blockchain usage scenarios for electronic medical data sharing, and discuss the technologies for implementing these security and privacy properties in the three categories of usage scenarios for healthcare blockchain, such as anonymous signatures, attribute-based encryption, zero-knowledge proofs, verification techniques for smart contract security. Finally, we discuss other potential blockchain application scenarios in healthcare sector. We conjecture that this survey will help healthcare professionals, decision makers, and healthcare service developers to gain technical and intuitive insights into the security and privacy of healthcare blockchains in terms of concepts, risks, requirements, development and deployment technologies and systems.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Cloud Security Alliance updates its CAIQ to increase value for cloud service providers and customers | #cloudsecurity

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) released an update to its Consensus Assessment Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ), a set of questions that allow cloud consumers and auditors to ascertain a cloud service provider’s compliance with the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM). With CAIQv4, users can showcase additional accountability and transparency regarding their security...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Proofpoint launches Information Protection and Cloud Security Solution and innovates its platforms | #cloudsecurity

Proofpoint unveils innovations across its platforms to protect organisations from advanced threats, data loss, and risks. Its Threat Protection Platform features BEC defence, which prevents potential financial losses. Proofpoint introduces innovations across its three flagship platforms: Threat Protection, Compliance, and the Information Protection and Cloud Security. Now available, Proofpoint’s Information...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Improving Identity Security and Management in a Cloud Environment | #cloudsecurity

As more federal agencies and businesses move to the cloud, managing their security needs in this new environment becomes critical. One way to do this is to implement zero-trust architectures as part of an identity cloud environment, said Sean Frazier, federal chief security officer at Okta Inc. Zero-trust architecture, where...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Quit Genius Program Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quit Genius, the world's first digital clinic for treating multiple addictions, announced today that its information system has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the Quit Genius information system has met key regulations and industry-defined...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Cloud Security Alliance released an update to CAIQ | #cloudsecurity

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today released an update to its industry-leading Consensus Assessment Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ), a set of questions that allow cloud consumers and auditors to ascertain a cloud service provider’s compliance with the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM). With CAIQv4, users can showcase additional accountability and transparency regarding their security and privacy practices, providing additional value for both cloud service providers (CSP) and customers (CSC).
Technologyaithority.com

OpsCompass Releases Report on ‘State of Cloud Security Posture Management’

OpsCompass, a leader in Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), announced the results of a report it conducted on cloud security and management challenges. The “2021 State of Cloud Security Posture Management Report” is based on survey responses from 253 full-time, US-based, IT professionals who develop, and either deploy or manage enterprise cloud applications or infrastructure.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

AI Privacy and Data Security, continued

Our digital footprint, meaning anything that we write, watch, read, post, listen to, and purchase on the internet, is a gold mine for industries looking to monitor and collect data. A recent TDS Podcast episode explored privacy within modern AI technologies, and how data-security policies are constantly in limbo. Jeremie Harris, the podcast host, talked with Eliano Marques, Executive VP of Data and AI at Protegrity. His insights ranged from private corporate initiatives to targeted advertisements to awareness surrounding privacy, and he provided excellent commentary on the education dedicated to teaching the public about what this all means. Revisit the episode here:
Technologyscmagazine.com

Proofpoint rolls out cloud-native security platform

Proofpoint on Tuesday announced its new cloud-native Information Protection and Cloud Security Platform that layers in multiple features, including data loss prevention, insider threat management, a cloud app security broker (CASB), zero trust network access, and remote browser isolation. The company’s new cloud platform was developed from its extensive experience...
Technologyodwyerpr.com

Data Privacy, Security Now Top Consumer Concerns

Data privacy and security are the top issues consumers care about and are now the top challenges most expect companies to act on, according to a new study by FleishmanHillard. FleishmanHillard's biennial study, which seeks to measure the gap between consumer expectations and their actual experiences with companies and brands, analyzed insights from respondents in six countries and their experiences with more than 300 companies across 20 industries in an effort to uncover what role consumers around the world believe companies should take in addressing today’s top societal, political and business challenges.
Healthhelpnetsecurity.com

Vaccine passports challenged by data privacy and security implications

With the ongoing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the globe and the broader U.S. economy preparing to reopen, the question of international travel has become a topic of debate. Managing a safe return to travel has been top of mind for many, and as a result, apps that aim to verify travelers’ vaccination status are quickly rolling out—and have already been adopted by some airlines.
TechnologyBeta News

Cloud security risks every company can avoid

The benefits of cloud computing make it impossible to ignore in 2021. With more accessibility and state of the art resources at your disposal, the cloud offers the best value in today’s working world in terms of services gained for their cost. That said, security risks can still keep some away from the technology.
TechnologyBeta News

Whose responsibility is cloud security anyway?

The question of whether not moving to the cloud is beneficial for security has largely been answered with a resounding "yes," which is why organizations are increasingly relying on cloud-based technology and services for business operation. A more nuanced conversation, however, lies around the question of whose responsibility cloud security...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Cloud Security Task Force to provide guidance for digital transformation | #cloudsecurity

The Cybersecurity Collaborative launched a Cloud Security Task Force with the mission of helping organizations guide their migrations and secure ongoing digital transformation initiatives. The Collaborative convened the task force of roughly 15 chief information security officers in February as more organizations — driven by evolving work-from-home needs and ever-growing...
Technologymartechseries.com

Norton Adds New Privacy Features To Help Consumers Take Control Of Their Personal Information

Industry-leading Norton Secure VPN Adds Compromised Network Detection, Kill Switch and Split Tunneling. Privacy Monitor Assistant Now Available as a Standalone Offering. NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced new and expanded privacy offerings to help people keep their sensitive information more private and take control of the information shared about them online.
Businesssecurityboulevard.com

Sonrai Security Recognized in Gartner 2021 Cool in Cloud Security Posture Management

NEW YORK – June 16, 2021 – Public cloud security and governance leader Sonrai Security today announced it has been recognized in Gartner 2021 Cool Vendors in Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) report. Gartner Cool Vendor research is “designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.”. This...
Softwaredataversity.net

Rethink Cloud Security with DevSecOps

Click to learn more about author Pratik Mistry. Security management inside the limits of the corporate organization can be perplexing: Security hazards are evaluated, and controls and countermeasures are concocted to lessen the dangers to a manageable level and cost. This is the definition of DevSecOps (short for development, security, and operations).
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Next gen cloud security management capabilities unveiled News Today | #cloudsecurity

Chennai: Cloud environments are growing ever more complex as organisations add more cloud providers users applications and resources. Most security solutions are not designed for this new world and lack the end-to-end visibility needed to accurately assess risks and alert security teams of advanced attacks leaving them to deal with both unsecured cloud resources and the cacophony of false-positive alerts.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Inside IBM’s new Security Services Alliance Program

IBM Security Services, one of the largest managed service providers, is looking to expand its reach with a new alliance program. With security powerhouse partners like Cisco Systems Inc., IBM aims to find development support for its new services and offerings, as well as gain access to new technology to integrate into its systems.