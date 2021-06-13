Cancel
Vista, CA

Moonlight Stage Productions Opens 40th Anniversary Season with its Premiere Production of ‘Once On This Island’

Cover picture for the articleActors Edred Utomi and Nathan Andrew Riley, on Hiatus from National Tours of Disney’s “The Lion King” and “Hamilton” Respectively, Return “Home” to Appear. Vista CA— When the curtain goes up June 16 for “Once On This Island,” the first musical of Moonlight Stage Productions’ summer season, the theatre will celebrate two major milestones. First, the Moonlight celebrates the 40th anniversary of its founding in 1981 and its subsequent productions of 219 shows both at the Moonlight Amphitheatre and the AVO Playhouse. Its second milestone is its return to the stage following a near year-and-a-half nationwide shutdown of live events during the pandemic.

