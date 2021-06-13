Cancel
JHU: New Yorks’ 7-Day COVID Positivity Rate Lowest in U.S.

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Johns Hopkins University, New York State has the nation’s lowest 7 -day average COVID-19 positivity rate at 0.44 percent. It’s the 15th straight day that New York’s positivity rate has hit a record low and the seven-day average positivity rate has declined for 68 straight days. Hospitalizations have...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
