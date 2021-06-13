CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

10 go-to breakfasts for open source technologists today

By Jen Wike Huger
opensource.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleIn May, we asked some of our contributors what they eat for breakfast. After all, busy developers, sysadmins, and other IT pros need to fuel up quickly before they are ready to take on the rigors of their jobs. After reading about our contributors' morning meals, many Opensource.com readers...

opensource.com

Comments / 0

Related
eatwell101.com

72 Easy Soup Recipes

Easy Soup Recipes – If there’s one thing we love about cold weather, it’s soup! Simmer up one of these easy homemade soup recipes on a cool day. Scroll down to check out our favorite recipes for chicken soup, vegetable soups, Instant Pot soups, and many more! Enjoy!. Our Most...
RECIPES
thermtide.com

Where to go for open lunch

Having many food options near school makes it fun and easy to have lunch off-campus with friends but sometimes it can be difficult to find a restaurant that everyone agrees on. Check out several restaurants below that are recommended by students. Potbelly near Rockville Town Center is a popular choice....
ROCKVILLE, MD
Real Simple

5 High-Protein Breakfasts to Keep You Going All Morning

If you're starting your day with a sugary muffin or a bagel and cream cheese and wondering why you feel like taking a nap by 10:00, you're in the right place. Starting your day with a protein-rich breakfast can be a powerful way to help manage energy, keep you satisfied until lunch, and even manage mood swings. Protein is one of the three macronutrients that make up the majority of our diets, along with carbohydrates and fat, and it serves some pretty important functions.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Almond Milk#Milk Chocolate#Open Source#White Chocolate#Calories#Food Drink#Opensource Com#Mexican#Github#Bojangles#Dutch#Swiss
Parade

Naturally Sweet PB&J Pancakes Are Going To Be Your New Favorite Lazy Sunday Breakfast

The sweetness in these PB&J Pancakes comes from peanut butter and ripe bananas. And while peanut butter-banana pancakes are delicious, why stop there? Fresh blueberries take on a scrumptious jam-like consistency when folded into the pancake batter and cooked in a hot skillet. The result is a PB&J-inspired breakfast the whole family will love on lazy weekend mornings.
RECIPES
The Gazette

Dining review: Three Little Griddles wakes up the taste buds

Three Little Griddles sounds like it might be the beginning of a nursery rhyme for cooks, but it’s a tasty place for breakfast south of the Denver Tech Center. Nothing about this establishment is what comes to mind when thinking about the first meal of the day. The interior is dark, orders are placed at the counter and tables are assigned. Yet, this is not a venue for fast food. Everything is cooked to order, the staff is cheerful and coffee cups are kept full.
DENVER, CO
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Smashed Cucumber Salad Recipe

Who doesn't love a simple side dish that packs plenty of flavor with minimal ingredients? This tasty smashed cucumber salad recipe by Susan Olayinka is the perfect example of a straightforward preparation. Olayinka is a Mashed recipe developer and food blogger at The Flexible Fridge, and her goal is to make quick, stress-free meals that are family-friendly. About this salad, she notes that "the freshness ... and the dressing used," are her favorite features. According to The New York Times, this kind of flavorful salad originates from the Szechuan province in China, where it is particularly appreciated in hot weather.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
Long Beach Post

5 delicious soup recipes that are packed with vitamins and minerals

Kick-off healthier eating habits by trying these nutrient-rich soups. Making smart food choices and eating a well-balanced diet filled with lots of fruits and vegetables will get you on the right track. The post 5 delicious soup recipes that are packed with vitamins and minerals appeared first on Long Beach Post.
RECIPES
Food Beast

Here's How To Get a Free Toasted Breakfast Burrito at Taco Bell Today

Taco Bell is honoring the comeback of its breakfast program nationwide with a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Thursday, October 21, 2021. To get in on the freebie, just pull up to any participating Taco Bell location on that day from 7:00AM to 11:00AM to claim your free Toasted Breakfast Burrito, while supplies last.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

The Best Stovetop Pressure Cookers for Stews, Soups and Beyond

Ask any BBQ pitmaster (professional or otherwise) and they’ll tell you that cooking food slow and low often yields the best possible results around. Slow cooks allow for rich flavors and textures to be gently coaxed out of whatever you’re making, giving it all the more interesting taste profile. However, not everyone has 12 hours or more to spend in front of a slow cooker. This is where stovetop pressure cookers can make a huge impact. Safe to use, stovetop pressure cookers allow you to considerably cut down on the amount of time it takes to produce a richly flavorful dish....
FOOD & DRINKS
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
ocala-news.com

Elevation 89 celebrates grand opening, serving breakfast, lunch, and gourmet dinner

The newly opened Elevation 89 offers an extensive menu that should satisfy a wide variety of restaurant-goers. The restaurant celebrated its official grand opening this week at the Ocala International Airport, located at 1770 SW 60th Avenue, and has seen a steady flow of business professionals and residents eager to try its offerings since its soft opening earlier this month.
OCALA, FL
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wbaltv.com

Pickles Pub just opened breakfast spot, pizzeria is next

Pickles Pub, the bright-green watering hole across from Camden Yards, is now in the business of breakfast. And a pizzeria could be coming next. Eric Cotton, the pub's owner, recently purchased several buildings on the stretch of Washington Boulevard that includes Pickles, and he says he's looking for fresh ways to fill the neighboring space.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy