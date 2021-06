In this video from the 2021 GoodGuys Nashville Nationals I check out Metal Brothers Hot Rods latest build this 1979 Pontiac Trans Am. The first thing you will notice about this 1979 Pontiac Trans Am is it doesn't look like a 79 Trans Am...It has a earlier Pontiac Trans Am front and rear??....Metal Brother had a client show up at the shop that wanted the "Big Window" of the 1979 Trans Am...But He liked the earlier versions front and rear end....In the world of anything is possible if You have the time and money...Metal Brothers built Him what He had requested....This Pontiac Trans Am from the 2021 Goodguys Nashville Nationals is covered in a dark green paint with some grey graphics...A combination that it wears really well...As mentioned there are a ton of custom body modifications Metal Brothers combined two different generations of the Pontiac Trans Am and You can't tell where one ends and the other begins...Very nice work!!!...The interior is all custom...But the steering wheel and dash are still iconic Pontiac Trans Am....This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am is powered by a Supercharged LS3 shaker hood included...Wheels are always a personal choice and no one set will please everyone the gold snowflake pattern ones Metal Brothers chose to run on this 1979 Pontiac Trans Am from the 2021 Goodguys Nashville Nationals should make Pontiac fans smile....They work for Me..My first car was a 79 Trans Am so I have been a fan a long time...This one is very cool for sure...Check it out!!! Please make sure You Subscribe to this Channel and Visit ScottieDTV.com for cool new 4K content every week!!! Coolest Cars On The Web!!! Part of how ScottieDTV can cover all this cool is with donations from the fans...If You are able to help with a little gas money...Maybe a few bucks for a hotel....Please donate at PayPal.Me/ScottieDTV Thanks in advance and please keep liking and sharing the videos...That helps to!!