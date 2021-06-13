A Fantastic Girl, among the 10 best LGBT films according to critics – Tomatazos

We face a very specific second within the historical past of cinema. For the primary time, there are numerous voices always creating content material, increasing the probabilities of inclusion. After all, there are nonetheless many obstacles, misunderstandings and slips within the course of, as not everybody accepts it naturally, others always complain that such inclusion is not good or that it feels pressured, and nonetheless others criticize that it is not but so. evident. Animated movies are those that trigger essentially the most division among the many public, as many individuals nonetheless understand the neighborhood Lgbt as “an grownup matter that shouldn’t be taught to kids”, and others see it as a a lot wanted discuss from childhood.